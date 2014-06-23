Deb DiSandro is an amazing powerful motivational speaker …

… who was able to break the ice in a group of networking women who never met before. Her humorous approach with “Purse-onality in this network opportunity mixer not only was fabulous and made it easy for me to connect with all the women after her presentation, she also thought me a valuable lesson  to see and accept the person I am, and to use my personal characteristics  to my advantage when communicating with others in my private and business life.

Wilma Kramer – Tulip Design

