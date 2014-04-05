Speak Up – On Purpose

STRESS REDUCER – ENERGY INFUSER – MORALE BOOSTER

Deb DiSandro Entertains while she educates and empowers people to take charge of their own personal growth and professional development. After 20 years of speaking with associations and audiences across the country, Deb, a Communication Specialist and Stress Management expert, will infuse your event with laughter and learning. Deb’s creative concepts and insightful content leave attendees feeling renewed, refreshed and ready to meet today’s challenges.

HIGHLY CUSTOMIZED CONTENT

Deb’s goal is to support your company objectives, not hers. She takes the time to get to know your organization, with phone interviews, surveys, or in-person meetings and then creates a program relevant to your members, team or staff. Even program titles are revised to fit your theme or event.

Say YES to Stress-On Purpose

Stress has a positive side and Deb demonstrates how if used appropriately, it can improve your ability to learn, retain information and improve productivity. This will be revealed along with the latest research and tools on stress prevention in this proactive and interactive program.

Communicate In Style-On Purpose

Identify your own unique communication style and how to utilize your style and adapt to different styles for increased productivity, effective communication and a more cohesive working environment.

The Business of Storytelling-On Purpose

Storytelling is a powerful communication tool for any business. After years of teaching others how to write and tell their stories, Deb will show you how you can story to inspire and

motivate others, whether it’s your customer or your co-worker.

SUPER SUPPORT STAFF TO THE RESCUE!

This uplifting program shines the spotlight on your support staff and encourages them to see the critical role they play in a successful and high-functioning organization. Deb identifies them as the super heroes in disguise and gives them tips and tools on how to stay calm and connected in a chaotic world.

Call for rates and availability