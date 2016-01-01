Deb DiSandro is a nationally recognized Humorist, Motivational Speaker, Author, and Purseologist™

As the owner of Slightly Off–On Purpose, since 1988, Deb DiSandro has used innovative concepts to propel people to think and act outside their comfort zones.

She demonstrates how conventional business wisdom hinders innovative thinking and the ability to deal with change. Then she shows how adopting some simple, fun concepts, can help your staff break through the business buzz and achieve success with more fun and less stress.

Deb presents with both substance and levity creating an enjoyable, educational experience that will leave participants talking long after an event ends.

READ MORE >>