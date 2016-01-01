Motivational SpeakerDeb Disandro
Deb DiSandro offers keynotes and training for associations, conferences and annual meetings
Deb DiSandro turns conventional business wisdom upside down! Using the latest research and science to support her creative and fun concepts, she shows how being Slightly Off-On Purpose, can lead to more success and less stress in any endeavor.
Get ready to take a walk on the Slightly Off side with humorist, Deb DiSandro’s six simple steps to achieving success with more fun and less stress!
Achieving Success With More Fun & Less Stress
Deb Disandro entertains while she educates. For the past 25 years, her unique perspectives on communication skills, emotional intelligence and stress management have helped organizations across the country improve performance, strengthen employee relations, reduce stress and boost morale.
Her authentic presence and proven content leave attendees feeling renewed, refreshed and ready to meet today’s challenges.
Deb DiSandro is a nationally recognized Humorist, Motivational Speaker, Author, and Purseologist™
As the owner of Slightly Off–On Purpose, since 1988, Deb DiSandro has used innovative concepts to propel people to think and act outside their comfort zones.
She demonstrates how conventional business wisdom hinders innovative thinking and the ability to deal with change. Then she shows how adopting some simple, fun concepts, can help your staff break through the business buzz and achieve success with more fun and less stress.
Deb presents with both substance and levity creating an enjoyable, educational experience that will leave participants talking long after an event ends.
Deb’s goal is to support your company objectives, not hers. She takes the time to get to know your organization, with phone interviews, surveys, or in-person meetings and then creates a program relevant to your members, team or staff. Even program titles are revised to fit your theme or event.
Humor Speaker Talks About Having a Bad Day
When you are having a bad day, realize you can turn it around by taking the Slightly Off Reality Check with Deb DiSandro!
Humor Speaker Shares Inspiring Message During the World Series
In the first inning of Game 7, I was inspired to share Chicago Cubs Manager, Joe Maddon’s advice that matches up with my own teaching theories.
Deb created a fun and creative atmosphere …
"Deb created a fun and creative atmosphere to a very important topic on communication styles. The well attended event at Caterpillar in Joliet, IL bought about insight on how to work better with the various communication styles. Attendees have had nothing but great...